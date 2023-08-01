Bud Black gave insight into the Rockies plan at the deadline, and his guess of the team being more active has come true.

The Rockies once again offloaded an expiring contract ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline by dealing Brad Hand to the Atlanta Braves for another pitching prospect per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Colorado will receive right-handed reliever Alec Barger who was with Double-A Mississippi.

It's the second trade between the two teams after the Rockies also dealt reliever Pierce Johnson to the Braves last week.

Hand's final audition for a contender was a strong one in Monday's extra innings win. He came in with the bases loaded and one out before shutting down the Padres' Jake Cronenworth and Gary Sánchez in consecutive at-bats to allow the Rockies a chance to win in the bottom of the 10th.

In six of his last seven chances, Hand exited without giving up a run to bring his season earned run average to 4.54 across 40 appearances. He was originally brought in on a one-year, $2-million deal with a club option for 2024 that includes a $500,000 buyout before the year.

Barger adds to the Rockies' deadline haul that has consisted of six pitchers.

The 25-year-old reliever has appeared in 30 games for Double-A Mississippi and carried a 3.29 ERA across 38⅓ innings. He was originally drafted in the 17th round of the 2019 draft by the Braves, though he wasn't a part of their top-30 prospect rankings.