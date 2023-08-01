Movement in the right direction was all the Rockies needed in their pursuit of competitiveness once more, and two steps backward was the only way to start.

Colorado brought multiple veterans in on one-year deals in the offseason. The hope was the group would either propel the team to wild-card contention, or more likely be a means to add young players when other contenders came calling.

Those teams came, and the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels specifically will be better equipped for a postseason push because of it. The Rockies, in the wake of five deadline deals — two apiece with the Braves and Angels as well as a deal with the Dodgers — will now have players for the future and more darts to throw at the proverbial dartboard of talent assessment. It's exactly what a team looking to get back to glory does in the early stages.

For their first act, the new-look Rockies fell to the Padres on Tuesday, 8-5.

In all, they brought back seven pitchers combined without trading for a hitter.

"We're very happy with the young men we were able to add," general manager Bill Schmidt said. "The focus was adding pitching. We think we have some good position players and we saw what happened a couple of weeks ago with injuries, so it's purely about numbers here and trying to get better."

The plan was hatched in the offseason, separate from the mountain of injuries the Rockies have faced. They have lost several pitchers throughout the minor and major leagues to Tommy John surgery, including Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela. Even without the ailments, Schmidt and company knew the pitching depth in the organization needed a boost.

Rockies trade deadline deals • Traded 1B/3B Mike Moustakas to the Los Angeles Angels for RHP Connor Van Scoyoc. • Traded RHP Pierce Johnson to the Atlanta Braves for RHP Victor Vodnik and RHP Tanner Gordon. • Traded 1B C.J. Cron and OF Randal Grichuk to the Angels for LHP Mason Albright and RHP Jake Madden. • Traded LHP Brad Hand to the Braves for RHP Alec Barger. • Traded cash considerations to the Los Angeles Dodgers for LHP Justin Bruihl.

Colorado's top-20 prospects featured eight pitchers before the deals. The number grew to nine after them, but Mason Albright and Victor Vodnik fell just outside it at No. 21 and No. 22.

The latter of the two is a name that came up plenty when asked what the treasure of the deadline haul was. Vodnik has already thrown twice for Double-A Hartford since being acquired from the Braves and has yet to allow a run across three innings.

"In a very quick look, Chris Denorfia, who I think a lot of as our Double-A manager, was very impressed by Victor," manager Bud Black said. "He's interesting because of the velocity, but there's more to pitching than just velocity."

Vodnik and Jake Madden, who came over in a deal from C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk, both possess fastballs that hit high-90s and occasionally touch 100 mph.

In recent years, the most successful pitchers for Colorado have ridden location to success. High-velocity guys like 2016 first-round pick Riley Pint and free-agent signing Julian Fernández struggled to make the majors. Missed spots at altitude, no matter the velocity, will fly.

No player may be more ready to contribute to the Rockies in short order than left-handed reliever Justin Bruihl, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash. They had designated him for assignment before working out the deal.

He appeared 65 times for the Dodgers since his debut in 2021 and held opponents to a 3.65 ERA across 66⅔ combined innings. After being added to the 40-man roster, the Rockies sent Bruihl to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Brad Hand was dealt to the Braves for righty Alec Barger, leaving open a space for a southpaw in the bullpen. The only difference between the veteran and youngster is that Bruihl is still in pre-arbitration and has two years after this season before reaching arbitration.

As with each of their other moves, the Rockies were looking to bring in arms that will be under team control for several years apiece — fitting the timeline of the offensive talent in the organization.

Some of that offensive talent will get a boost in playing time. After the trades, Colorado's roster is the fifth youngest in the majors.

Michael Toglia and Elehuris Montero stand to benefit the most after Cron's departure. Both were in the lineup on Monday and Tuesday after the trades and figure to be mainstays in the lineup for the final two months.

The opportunity for Toglia is one he has readied for.

"I'm just excited for the opportunity to play every day, whether it be at first or in the outfield," Toglia said. "It's a difficult job at this level to come off the bench. You lose the rhythm and timing. When you're seeing 95 (mph) every day, you're able to get used to it instead of breaking it up with a bunch of time off."

Both players were subject to time at Triple-A Albuquerque this year. At times, it was due to their play when given limited opportunities, but a lack of space for full-time duties played the biggest role.

The Rockies showed their cards at the deadline, and have a plan moving forward to restock arms. They did so in the draft and then doubled down a month later at the deadline. Of their first five picks, four were pitchers and 14 of their 20 picks in the 2023 draft overall were pitchers.

Before long, those arms may just touch the Coors Field mound. And a pack of one-year veterans will have turned into a bright future if Colorado has its druthers.