In his first full year with the Colorado Rockies, Ezequiel Tovar’s progress has been linear.

The 21-year-old shortstop is currently Colorado’s hottest hitter, finishing June with a .323 batting average. In 279 at-bats this season, Tovar has a .269 average, 8 home runs and 39 RBIs.

Tovar made his major-league debut late in 2022, playing in nine games before the end of the season. He struggled in his first week and a half with the Rockies, batting .212.

Those struggles carried over to the beginning of 2023. Tovar went 19-for-95 (.214) with zero home runs and just seven extra-base hits in March and April.

Rockies manager Bud Black believes part of his early struggles stemmed from a hernia Tovar suffered while playing in Double-A Hartford last year. But Black also thinks some of it was the adjustment to being an everyday major leaguer.

“I think there was a little bit of apprehension, not wanting to make mistakes, wanting to make sure that he was doing things the correct way,” Black said. “I think that natural reaction halted his freedom as a player.”

Come May, Tovar was a different player. The shortstop batted .266 with three home runs.

And June was his best month as a MLB player, logging five home runs, 17 RBIs and a .333 on-base percentage.

“I think we got through April, he said, ‘Hey, I can do this. I’m a major league player,’” Black said. “His confidence has just taken off, in the field and at bat.”

Tovar has also seen progress in the field.

He committed two errors in each of the season’s first two months and recorded only one in June — on the final day of the month (8-5 win against Detroit). He had gone 23 games without an error.

With Tovar at shortstop, veteran third baseman Ryan McMahon is to his right. McMahon, who has played in the majors since 2017, has the league’s third-best fielding percentage (.979) among third basemen.

Having a veteran like McMahon next to him has allowed Tovar to develop in the infield.

“I think it helps Tovar to have a guy like (Ryan) there,” Black said. “It’s been good for him to just become comfortable with (third-base coach Warren Schaeffer), Ryan to his left and the fellas playing at second base. It’s all worked for Ezequiel.”

In his first game of July, Saturday’s tilt against the Detroit Tigers, Tovar went 1-for-3 with the go-ahead RBI in the sixth inning. But unfortunately for Tovar and the Rockies, the Tigers scored three unanswered runs and won 4-2 in extra innings.

In just a few days, Major League Baseball will unveil the All-Star reserves. Black admitted that he sees McMahon or Elías Díaz as more likely to get selected this year.

But between Tovar’s youth and steady progression, Black expects him to represent Colorado in the All-Star Game one day.

“Why not?” Black said. “I think he’s very capable of performing at an all-star level, as it relates to next year. I don’t have a crystal ball, but if I did, I could foresee him being an all-star.”