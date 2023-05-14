Ryan Feltner, who was hit by a comebacker on Saturday night, has a skull fracture and concussion. He is expected to miss significant time.

Feltner was struck by a line drive off the bat of Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos, the stadium falling silent as Feltner lay on the ground. Trainers rushed out to see him and Feltner was able to walk off on his own power. He stayed the night in the hospital and is expected to be released on Sunday afternoon.

"Overall he's fine," manager Bud Black said. "It could have been worse."

Feltner will not need surgery, but will need to rest to allow the trauma to heal. He was lucid after the incident and communicated with teammates and Black via text on Saturday night. Black held a team meeting after the game to update them on his condition.

Riley Pint was called up to replace Feltner on the active roster, it will be his MLB debut if he gets in a game. The team, though, will need to eventually bring in another starter.

Colorado has lacked pitching depth for the last two seasons but were extremely lucky in 2022, only needing eight starters for the entire season. This year has been a different story.

Feltner is the fourth Rockies' starter to go on the injured list this season, joining Germán Márquez (Tommy John, out for season), Noah Davis (elbow inflammation) and Antonio Senzatela (UCL sprain). The Rockies only have two starters remaining from their Opening Day rotation — Kyle Freeland and Austin Gomber.

The Rockies claimed Chase Anderson from the Rays last week to give them an additional arm, and he's schedule to make his first start on Tuesday against the Reds. The team will need to pull in someone else to replace Feltner in the rotation. With an off day on Thursday, the Rockies can buy some time and stick with four starters for now. Karl Kauffman, Ty Blach and Phillips Valdez are the internal options available, but the team is also looking into acquiring another pitcher.

CJ Cron exits game early

CJ Cron exited the Rockies game in the fourth inning on Sunday with back spasms.

Cron ran out of the batters box, then immediately stopped and dropped to one knee. Trainers helped him off the field. Mike Moustakas came out to replace him.