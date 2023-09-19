Ryan Feltner wanted to toe a major-league mound before entering another offseason.

He suffered a skill fracture and concussion May 13 from a comebacker off the bat of Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos. It sent him to the mound’s dirt, face down, and turned his third pro season into a mystery after just eight starts.

Feltner embraced the challenge and wanted to reach the mound again. It is a mental hurdle he wanted to leap before going into the offseason, and he did Tuesday in a 2-0 loss to the Padres. His fastball touched 99 mph regularly in the first frame as he sat down Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatís Jr. and Juan Soto in order.

Armed with his new EvoShield pad on the inside of his hat, Feltner found his way through one of the league’s toughest lineups.

“For an injury like that, the scare factor alone for a pitcher with an injury like that, it is not easy to come back from,” teammate Kyle Freeland told AT&T SportsNet. “It takes some time. For him to be able to come back this season and get his feet wet again and get that confidence back on the mound is very big for him moving forward.”

Feltner’s time on the injured list was spent slowly at first, and productively once the side effects subsided. He analyzed results and video of his pre-injury form. The eight starts gave him things to work on, and a spot in Arizona during rehab to help him refine a repertoire that includes a high-90’s fastball.

He also painted in the off time. Feltner created an Instagram page that houses his abstract art work. Dealing with the side effects of a head injury, like migraines, he picked back up a love of art that was a way to pass time during recovery. The colors are bright, and so is the young starter’s future for Colorado.

On Tuesday’s canvas, he painted five scoreless innings and struck out five. Arguably the National League’s top starter this year was on the other side in Blake Snell who threw his own seven, no-hit innings. At times, the high velocity stuff of each bled together, albeit from the left side for the Padres’ ace.

Feltner faced traffic. In the second and fourth innings, he allowed a runner into scoring position. Each time, he found a strikeout or groundball to escape the jam, including a 97 mph fastball past Trent Grisham to end the fourth and strand a pair.

In his fifth and final frame, Feltner set the Padres down in order. The start was his fifth in nine tries that went at least five innings this year.

The return to the Rockies came after 109 games out of the rotation.

He had to find his footing in the minors first. He threw a game with High-A Spokane before working in Arizona to get ready for a Triple-A start. The Isotopes hosted him for two rehab starts before a reevaluation and decision to bring him back.

Feltner has a chance to make at least one more start this year, and a shot at two if the team opts to set him up on traditional rest. Tuesday’s was the biggest, and the rest can be building, rather than rebuilding.

Padres 2, Rockies 0

What happened: The Rockies weren’t able to register a hit until the ninth inning and let Ryan Feltner’s five-inning start go to waste against Padres ace Blake Snell. San Diego walked it off in the ninth with Xander Bogaerts’ two-run homer.

On the mound: Ryan Feltner went five scoreless innings in his return to the mound. It was his third scoreless start of at least five innings in nine tries. Gavin Hollowell tossed two scoreless innings and struck out three. Justin Lawrence also worked around traffic to nail down a clean eighth. Tyler Kinley allowed the winning runs in the ninth to take the loss.

At the plate: Nolan Jones stole three bases and had a pair of walks and a single. He became the first rookie in franchise history with at least 15 home runs and steals. Blake Snell went all seven of his innings without allowing a Colorado hit. Brendan Rodgers broke up San Diego’s no-hitter with his ninth-inning, leadoff single. The Rockies worked four walks but went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

What’s next: Colorado Rockies (RHP Chase Anderson, 0-5) at San Diego Padres (RHP Seth Lugo, 7-7) at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday at Petco Park (AT&T SportsNet).