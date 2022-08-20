DENVER — Ryan Feltner bounced off the mound after his outing on Saturday, busting out a little happy dance to celebrate.

He had just gotten Joc Pederson swinging to end the sixth, completing what was one of the best starts of Feltner's young major league career. He's still just a rookie with only about a dozen major league starts, but Saturday was a big boost. He gave up just one run in six innings, as the Colorado Rockies went on to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 in extra innings, thanks to a walk-off hit from Brendan Rodgers.

Feltner's last few outings didn't end in a joyful strut back to the dugout. When he first came up at the end of last season — a surprise call-up to replace the injured Austin Gomber — the Rockies decided to just let him pitch, not wanting to overload him with information. But this year, as he's become an almost regular fixture in the rotation, they are expecting him to take home lessons from each outing.

Feltner has admitted that it's been harder to learn on the fly than he expected.

"I think a lot of it for me is self awareness and realizing what I'm good at and what I'm not," Feltner said. "Just taking a step back and looking at some things and approaches and just coming in with a better game plan."

Saturday, though, was a step in the right direction. He didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning, when LaMonte Wade Jr. ripped a triple off the centerfield wall. Feltner didn't give up a run until the sixth, when Joey Bart took a high fastball out to the Rockies' bullpen for a solo homer.

But he didn't let that mistake snowball out of control. He immediately struck out Mike Yastrzemski on three pitches with a fastball, a changeup down and away, and a high slider to finish him off. Feltner walked one batter that inning, but ended his night with the Pederson strikeout.

"He stayed under control with his mechanics," manager Bud Black said. "He threw the ball extremely well. I'm very proud of him."

Dinelson Lamet, a Rockies' recent waiver pickup, come on in the seventh. He has struggled this season, and Saturday wasn't any different. Lamet gave up a solo homer to Brandon Crawford as the Giants tied the game 2-2. Colorado's Wynton Bernard came up with a RBI single in the bottom of the inning though, giving the Rockies the lead back. Crawford came back in the ninth to hit a RBI double, sending the game to extra innings.

In the bottom of the 10th, the Giants intentionally walked Charlie Blackmon, setting red-hot Brendan Rodgers up with a chance to drive in the winning run. He did just that, hitting a single to send ghost-runner Wynton Bernard home to cap off another four hit game for Rodgers.

"Especially when you have three hits already in a game, you have a positive mindset," Rodgers said. "I was trying not to do too much and just trying to get the job done. I knew I had speed on the bases and that a hit was going to do it."

Tovar on the mend

Ezequiel Tovar, the Rockies No. 2 prospect, is heading to Arizona on Sunday to begin a rehab assignment, farm director Chris Forbes told the Gazette. Tovar has been out since the beginning of July after injuring his hip/groin area, forcing him to also miss the Futures Game during the All-Star break. Tovar has been in Double-A. But the Rockies will likely move him up to Triple-A, but a major league call-up is not out of the question.