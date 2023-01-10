Scott Oberg etched his name in the Rockies' history books in 2018.

The National League Wild Card game was in the 12th inning when Oberg took the mound at Wrigley Field. That's as pressure-packed as it gets for a pitcher, but Oberg wasn't fazed.

He struck out then-Cubs slugger Kris Bryant to end the inning, then did the same to all three he faced in the 13th. Oberg got the win, and more importantly helped the Rockies take a playoff game for the first time since 2009.

“Most nerve-racking game in my entire life,” he recalled last year, adding that his back leg was shaking the entire time. “I really didn’t want to screw it up.”

Now, after missing the last three seasons after suffering blood clots, the reliever is hanging up his cleats. He isn't going far: Oberg is taking on a new role as a Rockies special assistant to baseball operations, a part-time position that will allow him to stay around the team, and the game, he loves.

"I cannot thank those closest to me enough; from my family, friends, teammates and especially the unwavering support of my wife. I could not have been able to accomplish anything without any of you," Oberg said in an instagram post.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Oberg made his MLB debut in 2015. In 2016 he faced his first bout with blood clots and had two surgeries. But he was able to come back, and his career took off in 2018, cultivating in that wild card win.

He felt that same tightness again in 2019 and was sidelined with the same issue. Oberg was shut down in 2020 and 2021 after needing additional surgeries to clear the blood clots.

Oberg stayed around the team as much as he could, even though he sensed another comeback might not be possible. He did it all, from advising younger pitchers to advanced scouting. He also began preparing for a life off the mound, pursuing a Masters degree in sports management from Georgetown University.

Oberg's goal was to find a way to stay in baseball, and he'll be able to do that with his new position with the Rockies.