In his MLB Insider, Denver Gazette beat writer Luke Zahlmann takes you around the Rockies and MLB:

The Los Angeles Angels had two avenues at the trade deadline and chose the one they felt would be most inviting to Shohei Ohtani.

The two-way Japanese star signed with the franchise in 2018 and has voiced a desire to win. A push at this year's trade deadline looked to be the Angels' final interview for his future services. Ohtani, 29, soon becomes a free agent after six years without a playoff appearance.

Instead, the all-in decision may have cost Ohtani a chance to continue his two-way impact altogether. He left Wednesday's start on the mound with what the Angels initially called "arm fatigue." Hours later, the news changed to his second Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) tear in the last five years.

It continued a trend of Ohtani exiting starts. He has had cramps end his outings early, but the latest was different.

"He never complained about anything. He just had cramps and was dehydrated," manager Perry Minasian told reporters. "But today was the day he came out of the game and said he had some pain in the elbow area. Today was the first day we’d heard of it."

The team already announced Ohtani's year on the mound is over, and it will seek a second opinion on the injury. Mike Trout was also sent back to the injured list after one game on the active roster. He was out seven weeks with a fractured bone in his left wrist and will be shut down again after experiencing pain in his return.

Neither of the two have been able to make the postseason atop the Angels' roster, and trades for Lucas Giolito, Renaldo López, C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk were supposed to change that.

The acquired players have scuffled, injuries have continued to mount and the team's hand was even forced with its 2023 first-round pick. Just 40 days after being taken 11th overall, Nolan Schanuel was called up to the majors and thrust into an impact role.

Ohtani's pressure to perform was only part of Los Angeles' aggression that bordered on malpractice. And in some ways, it may help the Angels.

The ligament injury that cost Ohtani his 2019 and 2020 seasons on the mound could very well cost him 2024's too. And in its wake, he may be more wary of leaving the franchise with which he previously rehabbed — on top of his value declining with a two-way future now in doubt.

Projections of $600-plus million on his next contract will fall if he's only hitting the rest of his career, and his preference to stay on the west coast further limits his market.

Undergoing Tommy John surgery once can be a speed bump in an otherwise successful career. Just ask Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom or any of the other pitchers who have had the operation and continued their dominance. A second time can be fatal to a pitching career.

"On average, the typical (Tommy John) revision isn’t as successful as the typical primary (surgery),” Dr. Andrew Cosgarea, an orthopedic surgeon and professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said of San Diego starter Mike Clevinger's second operation. "The first time you drill a hole in the bone it is fresh and clean, but if it happens again you already have a hole there and that hole is filled with scar tissue. Scar tissue isn’t as healthy as original tissue. It doesn’t have the same blood supply; (it is) not as durable."

No official announcement has been made on a second surgery, though initial reports signal it is likely.

The baseball world may have changed Wednesday, and a player who was one of the top pitchers and hitters in the AL at once may have seen his historic stretch come to an end.

***

What I'm Hearing

—Bud Black has been the skipper of the Rockies since 2017 but has a new benchmark for defense in the league's largest outfield.

Brenton Doyle has taken the center field spot and run with it since being called up earlier this year for his rookie season. He's second on the team in defensive runs saved (10) and has accounted for 1.3 wins above replacement on defense. Black puts him atop his list, though.

"I think Brenton is probably the best defensive center fielder since I've been here," Black said of the outfielder. "He's gifted. We have a very good defensive center fielder."

Todd Helton's Hall of Fame candidacy

Todd Helton's 2023 Hall of Fame candidacy fell 11 votes short of the required 75% benchmark for entry. The 20% jump from 2022 to 2023's ballots puts him on pace to enter Cooperstown in the 2024 cycle and become the first Rockies-only player to make it.

Larry Walker played 10 of his 17 seasons with the Rockies, and became their first overall inductee in 2020.

Helton was in attendance for Colorado's 30-year anniversary celebration and spoke about the journey to induction.

"I'd be lying to you if I said I didn't think about it, because I do," Helton said. "If it happens, I'll be blessed and grateful and every other adjective you can think of."

In his 17 years, Helton accounted for 61.8 wins above replacement. For perspective, David Ortiz accounted for 55.3 in his 20 years.

The "Todd Father" will be in the Hall of Fame soon enough, and his retired number that hangs over the visiting bullpen will receive the same gold ring around it that Walker's did.

***

What I'm Seeing

—Julio Rodríguez is one of a handful of players league-wide who can impact a team's winning with their own success, and he did a lot to continue the Mariners' winning streak that has them pushing for the postseason and perhaps a division crown.

The outfielder made history last week with 17 hits in a four-game span — all Seattle wins and a stretch that brought his batting average from .256 to .278. It was the most hits in a four-game span in league history, surpassing Milt Stock of the 1925 Brooklyn Robins.

"I’ve never seen anything like it," manager Scott Servais told reporters. "Nobody in the history of Major League Baseball has seen anything like it. But what can you say? Julio is just smoking hot right now."

It's part of a winning spree for the Mariners that has seen them go 31-13 since July 1.

In turn, the American League West has been shaken up. The Mariners were 10 games back at the start of July and have moved to 1.5 games back of the Rangers for first place. They have also overtaken Toronto for the third AL wild-card spot. It would be the franchise's second postseason trip since 2001.

***

Minor League Minute

—Noah Davis debuted for the Rockies last season and was looking to build on that progress this year before right elbow inflammation sent him to the injured list and away from the majors. Back with Triple-A Albuquerque, he's finding his stride again.

In three August starts, Davis has allowed one earned run across 14 innings and struck out 15. On Aug. 13, he tossed 5⅔ no-hit innings before being pulled.

Ryan Feltner and Chase Anderson are making strides toward respective returns, but Davis could also get another chance if the Rockies rotation injuries creep up again. He struggled in his first chance this year, and allowed 22 earned runs in 18⅔ innings.