The new MLB rules may have shortened the length songs can play for, but walk-up tunes aren't going anywhere.

Every player gets to pick a song to come out to. Have a listen to the one's the Colorado Rockies selected this year:

RHP Daniel Bard, "Stranglehold," by Ted Nugent

RHP Jake Bird, "Jungle," by Commons

LHP Ty Blach, "The River of Life" by Mac Powell

OF/DH Charlie Blackmon, "Your Love" by The Outfield

OF Sean Bouchard, "Pressure" by James Vickery, SG Lewis

OF Kris Bryannt, "Astronaut in the Ocean," by Masked Wolf

1B CJ Cron, "Chillin' It," by Cole Swindell

OF Yonathan Daza, "Aguanile," by Hector Lavoe & Willie Colón

C Elias Díaz, "La Rompecorazones" by La Band del 5

LHP Kyle Freeland, "Death Around the Corner," by EST Gee ft. Machine Gun Kelly

LHP Austin Gomber, "Ain't that Some," by Morgan Wallen

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

LHP Pierce Johnson, "Purge Siren Dubstep," by Macpro

RHP Tyler Kinley, "VooDoo Child," by Jimi Hendrix

RHP Justin Lawrence, "Cafe Con Leche" by Pit Bull

2B Ryan McMahon, "Frío," by Mike

3B Elehuris Montero, "Punto 40," by Rauw Alejandro & Baby Rasta

1B/3B Mike Moustakas, "Champions," by NLE Choppa

LF Jurickson Profar, "Last Last," by Burna Boy

RHP Connor Seabold, "MYSTERY," by Turnstile

C Brian Serven, "Cooped Up," by Post Malone/Roddy Rich

LHP Brent Suter, "Theme from Jurassic Park," by John Williams

SS Ezequiel Tovar, "Feel Me," by Trueno

INF Alan Trejo, "The Next Episode," by Dr Dre