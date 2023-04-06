The new MLB rules may have shortened the length songs can play for, but walk-up tunes aren't going anywhere.
Every player gets to pick a song to come out to. Have a listen to the one's the Colorado Rockies selected this year:
RHP Daniel Bard, "Stranglehold," by Ted Nugent
RHP Jake Bird, "Jungle," by Commons
LHP Ty Blach, "The River of Life" by Mac Powell
OF/DH Charlie Blackmon, "Your Love" by The Outfield
OF Sean Bouchard, "Pressure" by James Vickery, SG Lewis
OF Kris Bryannt, "Astronaut in the Ocean," by Masked Wolf
1B CJ Cron, "Chillin' It," by Cole Swindell
OF Yonathan Daza, "Aguanile," by Hector Lavoe & Willie Colón
C Elias Díaz, "La Rompecorazones" by La Band del 5
LHP Kyle Freeland, "Death Around the Corner," by EST Gee ft. Machine Gun Kelly
LHP Austin Gomber, "Ain't that Some," by Morgan Wallen
LHP Pierce Johnson, "Purge Siren Dubstep," by Macpro
RHP Tyler Kinley, "VooDoo Child," by Jimi Hendrix
RHP Justin Lawrence, "Cafe Con Leche" by Pit Bull
2B Ryan McMahon, "Frío," by Mike
3B Elehuris Montero, "Punto 40," by Rauw Alejandro & Baby Rasta
1B/3B Mike Moustakas, "Champions," by NLE Choppa
LF Jurickson Profar, "Last Last," by Burna Boy
RHP Connor Seabold, "MYSTERY," by Turnstile
C Brian Serven, "Cooped Up," by Post Malone/Roddy Rich
LHP Brent Suter, "Theme from Jurassic Park," by John Williams
SS Ezequiel Tovar, "Feel Me," by Trueno
INF Alan Trejo, "The Next Episode," by Dr Dre