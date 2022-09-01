What happened: Spencer Strider struck out 16 in eight shutout innings as the Braves beat the Rockies 3-0 to win the series.
On the mound: Chad Kuhl was steady through four, but the Braves got to him in the fifth. He gave up three in 4 ⅔ innings.
At the plate: C.J. Cron and Michael Toglia were the only two to get a hit for the Rockies. Austin Riley and Michael Harris II each homered for the Braves.
Stars of the night: Strider. His 16 strikeouts in his 17th career start were a franchise record
Transactions: Sept. 1 is roster expansion day in MLB, and the Rockies added RHP Chad Smith and infielder Alan Trejo to their clubhouse. Both have seen limited time already in the majors this season.
On deck: Colorado Rockies (Kyle Freeland, 7-9, 4.88 ERA) at Cincinnati Reds (Luis Cessa, 3-2, 5.36 ERA), 4:40 pm Friday at Great American Ball Park (AT&T SportsNet).