Elias Díaz didn't foresee a future All-Star appearance after he left the Pittsburgh Pirates and joined the Colorado Rockies before the 2020 season.

He didn't expect an eighth-inning splitter from Félix Bautista in Tuesday's 3-2 win for the National League in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game to propel him to history. But his pointed finger to Salvador Perez in the opposing dugout signaled his sense of what it meant to his Venezuelan countrymen.

He missed Dave Concepción's postgame phone call, and it was one of many. The former standout infielder was the first and only Venezuelan player to win the game's most valuable player nod until Díaz. Manager Bud Black received texts too as his daughter shouted from the other room that Díaz was coming to the plate. He was the franchise's only Colorado Rockies' representative to play in Seattle, but the jersey carried a loftier weight than just his own.

The backstop was the first catcher in franchise history to make the all-star roster. He was the first to win the MVP award and just the fifth catcher in league-wide history to do so in leading the NL to its first win since 2012.

"There's been a lot of superstars that have contributed in the All-Star Game from Venezuela — (Miguel) Cabrera and (Magglio) Ordóñez to name a few," Díaz said. "To represent Venezuela and to be a part of that history is something incredible."

Díaz was the winner of an internal battle for the NL's lone bid extended to the Rockies. Ryan McMahon, Kyle Freeland and a handful of relievers were also in the running before the Díaz received the final confirmation.

Black told him of the news before the all-star break and was quickly met with tears — an emotion that came through after the game and his reception of the award, also. Díaz's 72-year-old mother, Ana Soto, was in attendance as well as several family members.

They were part of a family composed of teammates, Venezuelan players and actual blood relatives that rejoiced in the moment.

"After the game, I got a chance to give (my mom) a big hug and watch her cry and show emotions and reminisce me being a little kid until now," Díaz said. "Appreciating everything we've done together was something I'll never forget."

Cooperstown won't forget, either.

Díaz was able to track down the baseball and took home both his bat and the glass bat given out for the award. But his jersey is headed to the MLB Hall of Fame to be put on display — he still laughs at the thought and has yet to be told why his jersey was requested.

Black won't soon forget, either.

"I think we were all able to share that moment," Black said. "I was fired up. I was pumped. He got ahold of a split-finger and deposited it into the left field bullpen."