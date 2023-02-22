SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — There were times last season when Kris Bryant found himself frustrated and doubting his own ability.

When he was crawling around his hotel room in Milwaukee, because putting pressure on an injured foot caused immense pain.

When bending over to tie his shoes in Washington, D.C., caused a shockwave up his spine.

Most of all, when he couldn't be there for his teammates to show them he was worth $182 million, the most lucrative free-agent contract in Rockies history.

In those trying moments, he relied on his oldest catching partner, his father, for guidance. This is just a hiccup, his dad reminded him, not the end of his career. He's still a four-time All-Star, a MVP and a World Series champion.

He's still Kris Bryant.

"He tells me, 'just look at what you've done in the game,'" Bryant told The Denver Gazette at Salt River Fields. "Only a handful of people have done what I've done and they are all pretty great players."

This year is not about redemption for Bryant, who played in only 42 games in his first year with the Rockies due to a back strain and plantar fasciitis. Rather, his second season in Colorado is about getting back to being the player he was a short time ago.

"Of course you want to go out there and prove yourself every single year and do better than you did the year previous," he said. "But I think it's also important to look back on what you've accomplished and not try to do too much because it wasn't like I was trying to do too much the years when I did amazing. It's a balance. Yes, I want to go out there and show everyone what I can do, but I have to find peace in what I do on a daily basis and know that I'm a really good baseball player."

Bryant's journey back began in September. He was still on the injured list, this time with plantar fasciitis, but was back to almost full activity again. If the Rockies had been in contention, perhaps he could have been in the lineup then.

Unfortunately, the Rockies were not in contention. But the decision to keep Bryant sidelined gave him an extra two weeks of offseason training, setting him up, ideally, to be stronger for the start of the season. Bryant returned home to Las Vegas, where he worked with his longtime trainer Corey Strenstrup.

The nature of Bryant's injuries is complicated — they can't be fixed in six weeks with a cast, and, if left untreated, can impact a player long-term. Bryant still ices and undergoes daily therapy, but he's opted out of wearing inserts. The inserts brought some relief but also added pressure on the arch of his foot. The inserts also made him feel taller and raised his heel, which could mess up his swing, and, perhaps his back.

Instead, they've adjusted his training program. He began each off-season session with 30 minutes of barefoot work on a 10-by-30 gymnastics mat. It's not only easier on his feet, but the firmness of the mat also helps release tension, aiding in his back recovery too. The Rockies are adding one to their training room for Bryant's use during the season.

He also changed his conditioning regimen. Bryant's old routine involved track workouts twice a week for 2 hours. Now he does them four times a week for 30 minutes. The goal, he said, was to get him off his feet.

Soon, though, he won't have a choice.

The Rockies expect Bryant to be their every-day left fielder. He's also indicated he would be open to a return to the infield, where he played for the Cubs during seven seasons in Chicago.

At his best, Bryant is one of the most powerful batters in baseball, with the potential to hit 39 home runs like he did during an MVP year in 2016. He showed flashes of that power during his limited playing time last year, hitting five home runs in 160 at-bats. Any amount of productivity from Bryant would boost a Rockies lineup that hit a National League-low 136 homers.

"He's the central cog of our potential success offensively," manager Bud Black said. "We need him."

The Rockies are hopeful they won't need to limit Bryant, but the designated-hitter spot is available if he needs a lighter day. He's felt some soreness during the first week of camp, but nothing out of the ordinary, Bryant said. He's been a full participant in all activities, exactly the place he wants to be.

Bryant doesn't wish to be treated like he's in a bubble. He wants to play.

He wants to be Kris Bryant again.

On the comeback trail?

Can Kris Bryant contend for National League comeback player of the year? The Rockies have a recent history with the award:

2022: Albert Pujols, Cardinals

2021: Buster Posey, Giants

2020: Daniel Bard, Rockies

2019: Josh Donaldson, Braves

2018: Jonny Venters, Braves

2017: Greg Holland, Rockies

2016: Anthony Rendon, Nationals

2015: Matt Harvey, Mets

2014: Casey McGehee, Marlins

2013: Francisco Liriano, Pirates

—Paul Klee