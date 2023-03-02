The injury bug bit the Colorado Rockies hard this week. Now two key contributors may be out for the season before the season begins.

Brendan Rodgers (shoulder) and Lucas Gilbreath (elbow) both had MRIs done this week and both could be in need of season-ending surgeries, manager Bud Black told reporters on Thursday.

Rodgers dislocated his right shoulder Tuesday while diving for a ball in the Rockies' spring training game against the Rangers. He had imaging performed Wednesday, and the damage was worse than expected and could require surgery.

Rodgers, the Rockies' top pick in the 2015 draft and their former top prospect, finally enjoyed a full season in 2022 after a left shoulder injury in 2020 and a hamstring injury in 2021 limited his time on the field. He had a breakout year, winning a gold glove and the silver slugger award.

If Rodgers can't play, the team could move Ryan McMahon back to second and have Nolan Jones or Elehuris Montero play third. Or they could keep McMahon at his corner spot and play Alan Trejo or Harold Castro.

As for Gilbreath, he had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection at the end of the 2022 season and now may need Tommy John surgery, which would sideline him for at least a season. The Denver native has been a steady part of the Rockies' bullpen for the past two seasons, with a career ERA of 3.78.

Rodgers and Gilbreath will likely join Randal Grichuk (hernia surgery), Tyler Kinley (flexor tendon), Ryan Rolison (shoulder) and Jake Bird (oblique) on the injured list for Opening Day.