Two years ago, Austin Gomber didn't fully understand the magnitude of the arrangement that had him being traded from the Cardinals to the Rockies.

Prior to the 2021 season, the Rockies sent star third baseman Nolan Arenado and $51 million to St. Louis in exchange for Gomber and four prospects. The trade was considered one of the most controversial moves in franchise history and fans forever will resent how it was handled.

Gomber was the only major league player brought to the Rockies in the deal, and, although he felt some pressure during the first month of the 2021 season, he saw the move as an opportunity. He was part of an MLB rotation for the first time and felt as though he finally had his chance to prove himself. He made 23 starts in 2021, ending the year with a 4.53 ERA.

Things began to go sideways in 2022 and he was moved to the bullpen halfway through the season. But now, in 2023, the weight of being a key part of the Arenado trade is getting to him. He's not performing well, and Gomber is starting to feel like he's not living up to be the type of player the Rockies thought he was when they traded for him.

Gomber has given up 22 runs in 16.1 innings pitched this year, including nine runs in two innings Wednesday in the Rockies' 14-3 loss to the Pirates at Coors Field.

"I'm not trying to be him," Gomber said of Arenado. "I'm just trying to be myself, but I feel like I'm having a hard time staying in that lane right now."

He's dealt with this feeling a few times since joining the Rockies, Gomber said, but each time he's been able to snap back.

This time has been different. He's lost trust in himself, the outside noise getting to him when he's on the mound.

"I mean obviously I'm not commanding the ball," Gomber said. "I feel at points right now I'm just out there throwing with a bunch of stuff going on. If I can get back to worrying about pitching I'll be fine. That's the easy part."

It doesn't help that the team is on an eight-game losing streak, their longest skid since 2019. The rotation has given up 36 runs in that span, with Gomber responsible for 14 of those.

"When the team is not playing well, as a starting pitcher you try to take that responsibility," Gomber said. "At this point, everyone is taking the ball and trying to end the streak. Let's turn this around. I'm just not in the right head space to achieve this right now. It's not anything physical. It's just where my mind is when I'm making that pitch."

Gomber is using the resources the team has available to help him get through it and is currently working on finding the right tools for him. He's also talking with his locker-neighbor Daniel Bard, who had the yips earlier in his career, and was a mental skills coach with the Diamondbacks and more recently was on the injured list with anxiety.

"He knows I'm here to help him any way I can," Bard said.