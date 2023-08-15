Ty Blach learned to handle baserunners when he faced his own career hurdles just to reach Coors Field, so Arizona's rattle didn't faze him.

The left-handed pitcher has been switched to the bullpen and back, designated for assignment and released just a year later by the club who claimed him off waivers. It allows him to take a deep breath when a team like Arizona collects six hits against him, as he did in Colorado's 8-5 loss on Tuesday.

Between the knocks, he thinks back to his favorite Bible verse, Psalm 27:14, which is inscribed on his glove. It allows him to work through it, as he did in his latest five-inning start.

"I've got a Bible verse on my glove that says wait patiently for the Lord. Be brave and courageous and wait patiently for the Lord," Blach said. "I think that just keeps me grounded and allows me to stay in the moment and just trust why I'm here."

Blach's adversity carried over to his Rockies' tenure.

He spent three weeks on the active roster in July without appearing in a game. The period served as his transition from a reliever to a starter after injuries struck during the quiet stretch.

Teammates could learn to go with the bumps like Blach, and they showed a little of the lesson in the field.

Elias Díaz's throw down to third base in the seventh inning sailed into left field just moments after an error to start the inning. The first allowed Geraldo Perdomo to reach third to lead off the frame.

Nolan Jones came through, backed up the throw, and made a throw of his own to home to rob Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks' second run on the play. The next inning, he came up and doubled off the wall before being driven in to tie the game back up.

Bud Black alluded to the osmosis effect of his veterans on young players before the game. Charlie Blackmon's path took six years before he was a consistent starter in the outfield. Reliever Matt Koch has dealt with one-year deals over the last two years after battling back from a stint in Toyko, and now owns a 1.64 earned run average in 22 appearances for the Rockies.

Blach's path is a lesson, but a small group of veterans left have their own, and Black has a roster of young guys willing to listen to the tales.

"Everybody's path is different," Black said. "I think veteran guys who have that ability to communicate and connect with teammates and share their stories, I think it helps young players, and I think most players are willing to listen. I think they are curious and want to know about their veteran teammates and their paths."

The work is in progress, as shown by Justin Lawrence failing to overcome two quick hits in the ninth. He ended with a career-high five earned runs allowed, to blow the Rockies' lead and possibility of a sweep.

He's probably the least of the team's issues, but every Rockies newbie is in line for lessons from their peers. Daniel Bard's years through yips and rough outings could come in handy.

Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 5

What happened: The Rockies came back to take a 5-3 lead in the seventh inning before Justin Lawrence allowed a career-high five earned runs in the ninth to allow the Diamondbacks to exact revenge.

On the mound: Ty Blach tossed five innings and allowed two earned runs. He worked around traffic but fell prey to a Christian Walker two-run home run in the third — his second in as many games this series. Jake Bird, Brent Suter and Matt Koch combined to throw another three scoreless innings before Lawrence's blown save and five earned runs.

At the plate: Brenton Doyle hit his eighth home run, a two-run shot, in the seventh inning to put the Rockies ahead. Elehuris Montero and Nolan Jones racked up three hits apiece. The Rockies collected more hits (10) than strikeouts (7) for the first time since Aug. 4.

What's next: Arizona Diamondbacks (RHP Slade Cecconi, 0-0) at Colorado Rockies (LHP Austin Gomber, 9-9) at 1:10 p.m. MT on Wednesday at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).