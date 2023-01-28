Regis Jesuit alum Ty Blach and top prospects Zac Veen and Drew Romo are among the non-roster players who will attend Rockies spring training, the team announced Friday.

There are 22 non-roster invites, including eight from other organizations: Fernando Abad (Mariners), Harold Castro (Tigers), Jeff Criswell (Athletics), Matt Koch (Mariners), Josh Rogers (Marlins), Cole Tucker (Diamondbacks), Phillips Valdéz (Mariners) and TJ Zeuch (Reds).

A left-handed pitcher, Blach is a Denver native attending his second spring training with the Rockies. Veen finished last season with Double-A Hartford, while Romo closed with High-A Spokane. A slugging outfielder, Veen (No. 27) and Romo (No. 84), a catcher, are ranked among MLB.com's top 100 prospects.

—Paul Klee, The Denver Gazette