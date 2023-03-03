Brendan Rodgers entered this spring feeling like he had finally solidified his standing.

He was no longer a top prospect or a question mark. He was a gold glover, a silver slugger and a budding leader on the team. And he was planning on making his first All-Star team this year as well.

Now, though, after a diving catch went wrong, Rodgers is likely done for the year. He needs surgery to repair the damage from his dislocated shoulder, and the Rockies now have a huge hole to fill in their middle infield.

A look at who could replace him:

Option 1: Move Ryan McMahon back to second base and play ...

Elehuris Montero at third. Montero has come a long way on defense from where he was when he first arrived at Rockies' camp two years ago as part of the Nolan Arenado trade. Third is his natural position and he played 23 major league games there last year. His biggest asset is his bat — he hit six major league home runs in his rookie season and has shown in the minors that he has the potential to produce at a much higher level. He hit 28 home runs in the 2021 season across High-A and Double-A and 15 in his 65 games in Triple-A last year.

or...

Nolan Jones. Jones, traded from the Guardians in the offseason, has never played third base in a major league game. But it was his primary position in the minors — spending 362 games on that corner — and he only switched to the outfield because he didn't have a path to the majors with the Guardians if he only played third. He's already been working the position during spring training, so it would be an easy transition.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

or...

Even that former MVP they currently have slated in left field.

Kris Bryant was primarily a third baseman earlier in his career with the Cubs, and that's where he stood when he won Rookie of the Year, the World Series and his NL MVP award. He's older now and has a slew of injury concerns — including the plantar fasciitis and back strain that sidelined him for 120 games last year — but a return to his old stomping ground may not be out of the question.

Option 2: Keep McMahon at third base and play...

Alan Trejo at second. Shortstop is his preferred position, but Trejo can hold his own at second as well. He was on the roster bubble but now may have a spot on the team. He's been slowly adding strength during the last two offseasons, and last year was much improved at the plate, hitting .271 in 35 games.

or...

Harold Castro. He's a jack of all trades. The Rockies are intrigued by his versatility and ability to play every position, and he was probably going to make the Opening Day roster even before this spot opened. He's a career .284 hitter who played 14 games at second for the Tigers Last year.

or...

Bring back José Iglesias. He fared well for the Rockies last season, hitting .292 with 47 RBIs, and is still a free agent. He wants to play and was likely waiting for a team to have a situation like this so he can slide in and be their starter. The Rockies are open to going outside the organization to fill this void, and Iglesias could be the guy to do it.