The Rockies must get their Schmidt together with Monfort and Feasel and trade every player on the team who is 30 or older (except Charlie Blackmon) by the Aug. 1 MLB deadline.

The 14 veterans should be dealt in a dozen days for at least 15 minor-league pitching prospects from other organizations that are competing for post-season participation.

The hopeless, hapless, helpless Pet Rox are dead and last in the National League as they begin a six-game trip with a 14-33 road record.

Let’s see if owner/chairman/chief executive officer Dick Monfort, president/chief operating officer Greg Feasel and senior vice president/general manager Bill Schmidt have the guts, the gumption, the good sense to make the boldest move in the franchise’s 31-season history. A wide-ranging, far-reaching, all-embracing revolution is necessary.

Monfort refuses to utter the word “rebuild’’ even though one of his broadcasting flunkies said it out loud this week. Monfort may be right. The Rockies’ massive mess isn’t a “rebuild," but a “build’’ after five consecutive years of demolition derby.

While the Rockies woefully wallow in the wrath of wretchedness, teams such as the Orioles, the Rays, the Reds, the Rangers, the Diamondbacks and even the Rox expansionist brothers and next opponents, the Marlins, have risen from the ruins to become legitimate baseball teams and playoff contenders.

Meanwhile, Moneybags Magnate Monfort only expressed interest in being a .500 club and a Kris Bryant fanboy and building a party deck and a Square block instead of building a baseball team.

If Monfort, Schmidt and Feasel (whose job description is vague) don’t do deals and emphasize a youth transition they will persist in the pathetic past of a franchise that has not won a division title in 31 seasons of existence.

The Rox ought to get rid of C.J. Cron (33 years old), Randal Grichuk (31), Jurickson Profar (30) Elias Dias (32), Austin Wynns (32), Daniel Bard (38), Pierce Johnson (32), Fernando Abad (37 and just demoted), Chase Anderson (35), Brad Hand (33), Matt Koch (32), Brent Suter (33), Ty Blach (32) and erstwhile star Bryant (31).

They should keep Blackmon, who has been out almost six weeks with a fracture in his left hand, and his return date still is uncertain. The 13-year veteran of the Rockies is in the final season of a $108 million contract that pays $15 million in ’23. Nobody else wants the injured Blackmon, but he can serve as a designated hitter, mentor to the young outfielders and a captain in the clubhouse down the stretch of the season before becoming a free agent.

Otherwise, Schmidt can’t wait for phone calls as he apparently does, but he should reach out now to every team in the playoff chase to offer the other 30somethings for a prospect pitcher or two. The B’s — Bard, Brent, Brad — could help someone with an exchange for three top-30 farm pitchers, and Cron, Grichuk, Profar and Dias could be pickups for a playoff challenger with the Rockies getting one prospective pitcher for each. Considering that Nolan Arenado was banished by Monfort, who included $50 million, too, to the Cardinals, surely Bryant can be worthy to the Reds if Monfort agreed to add another $50 million.

Any of the rest who can’t be traded should be released.

It’s not as if people go out to Coors Field to watch the Rox old players. In the five games since the All-Star break the attendance was 224,516, with a majority of the crowd cheering and chanting for the Yankees and the Astros.

True Rockies fanatics would prefer to check out a home-grown team rather than mediocre itinerants.

The new starting lineup could feature all-rookie team shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, Ryan McMahon at third, Allen Trejo and Brendan Rodgers (back from injury) at second and Michael Toglia and Elehuris Montero at first, Brenton Doyle in center, Nolan Jones in right and Yonathan Daza in left, with Brian Serven and Willie MacIver catching and Aaron Schunk, Coco Montes and Trevor Boone as backups.

The pitching staff would be starters Austin Gomber, Peter Lambert, Connor Seabold, Jeff Criswell, Karl Kaufmann and Noah Davis, relievers Tommy Doyle, Jacob Bird, Gavin Hollowell, Blair Calvon and Will Gaddis and closer Justin Lawrence.

The Rockies would be young and fun if Schmidt happens.