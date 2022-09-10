The Las Vegas Aces listened to first-year coach Becky Hammon and benefitted from a selfless decision.
The former Colorado State star’s squad was struggling after the WNBA All-Star Game on July 10. The Aces won their first three after the break before losing five of seven.
“It was like ‘All right, y’all, we’re either going to come together or we’re going to fall apart. We’re going to be great individuals or we’re going to be one freaking unbelievable team,’” Hammon remembered Tuesday after the Aces defeated Seattle in four games to advance to the finals. “You decide what you want to be, but last I checked there’s no one-on-one tournaments.”
The Aces rebounded, winning nine of their final 11 regular-season games to earn the top seed in the playoffs. Las Vegas swept Phoenix in two games before eliminating Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm to reach the finals.
Aces guard Chelsea Gray dominated Game 4, posting 31 points and 10 assists, while the eventual Most Valuable Player, A’ja Wilson, finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds.
“We did a different lineup that we haven’t really done all year,” Gray said after Game 4. “It’s like a shoutout to the coaching staff for trusting in us how to make an adjustment right there on the floor.”
That win made Hammon the first woman to play for and coach a team that reached the finals. She was WNBA Coach of the Year in late August.
Hammon and Bird were fierce competitors during the coach’s playing days. After finishing as Colorado State’s most decorated basketball player, Hammon went undrafted but still played in six All-Star games and four finals in her playing career. From there, she became the first woman to be an assistant in the NBA with San Antonio where she accomplished another milestone: the first woman to serve as acting coach following Gregg Popovich’s ejection in December of 2020. She stayed on the Spurs bench before accepting the Aces gig ahead of the 2022 season. Her only requirement of her first team is that they compete, and they have so far.
“I think we just developed a toughness. We developed how to take a punch. That can’t be understated, because in the scheme of games, of series, there’s going to be these moments that are like make-or-break moments, and you’ve got to decide in those moments who you’re going to be. Earlier, we took some punches, and I saw us fall apart. That was concerning for me. I told them right after All-Star break, I said before I even took this job, let me tell you what I saw, and I told them exactly what I saw. Not pleasant things to hear but they responded because at the end of the day, they’re high-character people and most importantly, they want to win. They will do anything it takes to win.”
The Aces will face the Connecticut Sun, which defeated Chicago in five games, in the finals. The series starts Sunday in Las Vegas. As long as the Aces keep making the same smart decision, Hammon likes their chances to win a championship.
“They keep choosing each other,” Hammon said. “As long as they do that, I like us.”
Rams reunion
The WNBA Finals will serve as a small reunion for the Colorado State women’s basketball program. Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller was an assistant in Fort Collins for the final year of Hammon’s decorated college career. The Rams went 33-3 and advanced to the Sweet 16 behind their All-American guard.