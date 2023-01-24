Where good news shines
Air Force's Rytis Petraitis will have quite the end-of-season banquet for the Falcons.
Petraitis was named the Mountain West's freshman of the week for the fifth time Monday, adding to his previous streak of four consecutive nods from Dec. 12 to Jan. 2.
Petraitis is joined by Marcell McCreary, who won it on Jan. 16, and Corbin Green, who started the run for the Falcons on Nov. 28.
Petraitis averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a split week for Air Force that included a win over Wyoming and a loss to San Diego State. He's now up to averages of 9.6 points and a team-high 5.8 rebounds through 20 games.
Since becoming a starter in the team's overtime win over Colorado State, those averages have risen to 12 points and 8.8 rebounds per game and include 3.8 assists and one turnover across 37.8 minutes and four games.
Air Force has accounted for seven of the 11 freshman of the week awards this season.
—Luke Zahlmann, The Gazette
