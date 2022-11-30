Where good news shines
Remember the name: Corbin Green.
Air Force has a good one in the rookie cadet from Texas.
The Mountain West Conference on Monday honored Green, a 6-foot-5 forward, as the league’s freshman of the week. Green helped the Falcons to a 3-0 record with 15 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
His moment arrived against Montana, which saw Green score nine straight points to start the second half of a 59-56 Air Force win. He added four blocked shots and a pair of steals.
It’s going to take a while, but Air Force coach Joe Scott eventually will pair Green with 6-10 center Lucas Moerman to build a formidable tandem in the front court. Moerman, a sophomore from Doherty in Colorado Springs, is out for the season with a shoulder injury.
Air Force (4-3) hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-6) at Clune Arena at 7 pm Wednesday (Altitude2). Find tickets for $12 at GoAirForceFalcons.com.
