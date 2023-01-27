Where good news shines

We've been telling you Kyle Westmoreland is an ace.

The first Air Force graduate to earn a PGA Tour card, Westmoreland scored the first hole-in-one of his career Wednesday. Playing the 16th hole at Torrey Pines South in the Farmers Insurance Open, Westmoreland holed out from 201 yards.

Westmoreland tossed his club in the air and hugged playing partners Carl Yuan and Augusto Nunez. He joked after he had only scored an ace in the Tiger Woods video game series.

A cadet from 2010-14, Westmoreland claimed his PGA Tour card in dramatic fashion when he birdied the 18th hole to slide into the 25th and final spot in The Finals 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour. He's made two of eight cuts this year.

The Farmers Insurance Open continues Friday and Saturday from San Diego (The Golf Channel, CBS).

