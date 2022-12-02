Where the good news shines
The CHSAA football state title games will be back on television.
On Saturday, Altitude Sports will broadcast both the Class 4A and Class 5A games from Empower Field at Mile High.
Coverage will begin at 11 a.m. with the 4A matchup between the Broomfield Eagles (13-0) and the Loveland Red Wolves (12-1). That game will be followed with the 5A Championship game kicking off at 2:30 p.m. on Altitude2 between the defending state champion Cherry Creek Bruins (11-2) and rival Valor Christian Eagles (11-2).
Vic Lombardi will head up the broadcast team and provide the play-by-play. He’ll be joined in the booth by Tyler Polumbus. Kim Becker will report from the sidelines.
You can find Altitude Sports available on DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream, Spectrum TV (Charter Communications), FuboTV, Evoca, TDS.
