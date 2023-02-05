Where the good news shines

The University of Colorado women's basketball team fell out of the Top 25 this week but that didn't stop the Buffs from beating a good team on the road on Friday.

Coach JR Payne's squad traveled to Eugene, Ore., and beat the Ducks 63-53 to move 17-5 on the season. The Buffs are 8-3 in the Pac-12 and sit in third place in the conference.

Recent tips to Eugene have resulted in losses by 29, 58 and 59 for the Buffs.

"We've come a long way," Payne said about the team's previous visits to Oregon. "Everyone has just poured so much into helping us build our program that's built on toughness and discipline and all the things we care about. It's cool to reap the reward and see the difference of a huge point swing from that time to this time."

The Buffs continue their road trip on Sunday as they take on Oregon State at 1 p.m. The game will be televised by Pac-12 Networks.

