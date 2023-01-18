Where good news shines
Catch some red-hot RMAC action ball from the comfort of your couch.
MSU Denver’s men’s basketball program will have a pair of games televised on KWGN Channel 2: Jan. 29 against Fort Lewis and Feb. 11 against Colorado Mesa. Both games are 6 pm tipoffs at Auraria Events Center in LoDo.
The Fort Lewis game is also the night MSU Denver will celebrate its 2002 national title team as part of alumni weekend. The Colorado Mesa game is Coaches vs. Cancer night.
The Roadrunners are led by Tyrei Randall, a Rangeview grad and the team’s leading scorer at 14.8 points per game. Caleb McGill, a former Grandview star, also averages over 14 points.
Coach Dan Ficke is a Regis Jesuit alum and the son of Bill Ficke, a former Nuggets coach and decades-long community figure. Try the “Combo Pie” at Big Bill’s New York Pizza in Centennial.
MSU Denver (6-10, 3-7 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) plays at Western Colorado (3-11, 1-9) on Friday.
