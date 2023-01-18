MSU Denver Men’s Basketball versusSouth Dakota Mines, 12/10/22

MSU Denver men’s basketball guard Tyrei Randall dribbles vs. South Dakota Mines at Auraria Event Center on Dec. 10, 2022.

 Darral Freund

Catch some red-hot RMAC action ball from the comfort of your couch.

MSU Denver’s men’s basketball program will have a pair of games televised on KWGN Channel 2: Jan. 29 against Fort Lewis and Feb. 11 against Colorado Mesa. Both games are 6 pm tipoffs at Auraria Events Center in LoDo.

The Fort Lewis game is also the night MSU Denver will celebrate its 2002 national title team as part of alumni weekend. The Colorado Mesa game is Coaches vs. Cancer night.

The Roadrunners are led by Tyrei Randall, a Rangeview grad and the team’s leading scorer at 14.8 points per game. Caleb McGill, a former Grandview star, also averages over 14 points.

Coach Dan Ficke is a Regis Jesuit alum and the son of Bill Ficke, a former Nuggets coach and decades-long community figure. Try the “Combo Pie” at Big Bill’s New York Pizza in Centennial.

MSU Denver (6-10, 3-7 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) plays at Western Colorado (3-11, 1-9) on Friday.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)