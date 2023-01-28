Known as CU's “Twins,” the pair attended more than 3,000 football, basketball and Olympic sporting events at CU after moving to Boulder in 1940. Coppom and Hoover were inducted into a new Legacy Wing in the Hall of Honor at CU in 2022.

Sanders would like to bring Coppom onto the field for the spring game this season.

Earlier in the week, Sanders met with another CU legend in former coach Bill McCartney. McCartney was 93-55-5 with the Buffs and won the AP national championship in 1990.