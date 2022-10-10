Where the good news shines
Colin Prater is about to have a couple new titles.
CGA Mid-Amateur champion… and Dad.
The decorated golfer from Colorado Springs won the state Mid-Am championship with a 5-under-par 66 in the final round Sunday at Lakewood Country Club. Now Prater awaits the arrival of his and wife Madi’s first born — any day now.
“My priorities are entirely shifting this week,” Prater said, wisely.
Prater kept his cell phone on vibrate throughout the round, waiting for the big call.
Prater also owns titles in the CGA Amateur (two) and CGA Match Play (one). Sunday, he rallied from a six-shot deficit to win the Mid-Am for the first time. Prater’s four-day gross of 210 (3-under-par) beat Jay Livsey, who earned runner-up honors at 211 while playing his home course.
Darrin Hall and Patrick Grady tied for third at 212 in a highly competitive field.
