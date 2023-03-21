Where good news shines

Colorado College's hockey season ended Saturday.

The Tigers got some good news Monday.

Junior Hunter McKown signed a three-year entry-level contract with the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets.McKown led the NCAA in power-play goals in the 2022-23 season, collecting 14. He recorded a five-game point streak (four goals, one assist) at the end of the season and finished the year with 21 goals.

Before joining CC, McKown played two seasons with the United States national team development program. He was also a part of Team USA at the 2022 World Junior Championships, where McKown recorded one point in four contests.

Colorado College lost to No. 7 St. Cloud State in the final of the NCHC championship.

McKown is slated to join the NHL team this week. The Blue Jackets are in last place in the NHL with 49 points (21-41-7).

—Carson Field