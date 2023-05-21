Where the good news shines

The Colorado Mammoth area headed back to NLL Finals with a chance to defend their title.

Colorado knocked off the Calgary Roughnecks 9-7 on the road in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. The Mammoth will face off in the finals with the team they beat last season -- the Buffalo Bandits.

Colorado was trailing Calgary heading into the fourth quarter but goals by Zed Williams, Warren Jeffery and Connor Robinson put the Mammoth ahead to stay. Goalie Dillon Ward was clutch down the stretch by not giving up a goal in the final period. He had 33 saves in the win.

Times and dates for the finals are still TBD.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)