The Mammoth aren't done yet.

Colorado beat the Buffalo Bandits 16-10 Monday at Ball Arena in the NLL Finals, forcing a Game 3 Saturday at Buffalo. The decisive game is at 5:30 pm (ESPN-plus).

Ryan Lee had four goals and three assists, Eli McLaughlin had three goals and four assists and Connor Robinson had three goals and two assists. Goalie Dillon Ward had 38 saves.

