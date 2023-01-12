Where good news shines
The accolades keep rolling in for the Colorado School of Mines football program.
Monday, coach Brandon Moore was announced as the American Football Coaches Association's Division II national coach of the year.
Moore is the first Orediggers coach to earn the award since its establishment in 1983. He is joined by other divisional winners Sonny Dykes (FBS, TCU), John Stiegelmeier (FCS, South Dakota State), Steve Johnson (D-III, Bethel), and Matt McCarty (NAIA, Northwestern Iowa) as being selected by a vote of the AFCA membership.
In his first season as coach, Moore led Mines (13-3) to the program's first appearance in the NCAA Division II national championship game, setting a program record for wins along the way.
After starting 0-2 with one of the most difficult out-of-conference schedules in the nation, Moore regrouped the Orediggers to win 13 straight games, capturing an unbeaten RMAC title (9-0) and a second straight NCAA Super Region IV championship along the way. Mines finished with its highest AFCA poll ranking, No. 2.
