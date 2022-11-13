Where good news shines
The Colorado Mines football team finished its undefeated RMAC season with a bang on Saturday.
The Orediggers beat Fort Lewis 80-0 on senior day. Now Colorado Mines gets ready for the postseason.
Colorado Mines finished with 701 yards in total offense and had 32 first downs in the win. The team averaged 9.7 yards a play.
Redshirt running back Michael Zeman ran for 133 yards and two scores. Senior quarterback John Matocha was 13 of 16 for 281 yards and three touchdowns.
Mines outscored their RMAC opponents 472-113 during conference play. The Orediggers will find out their postseason opponent on Sunday.
