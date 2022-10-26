Where the good news shines
Colorado Mines' Mack Minnehan eared his first RMAC Defensive Player of the Week honor of the season after a monstrous game for the Orediggers over the weekend.
Colorado Mines (6-2, 6-0 RMAC) cruised to a 38-0 win at home over Black Hills State. The redshirt senior led the Orediggers’ defense with 10 total tackles, four unassisted tackles, 2.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss.
The Orediggers are back in action on Saturday against Western Colorado. Kickoff against the Mountaineers is scheduled for 1 p.m., at Katy O. Rady Field in Gunnison.
South Dakota Mines’ Jayden Johannsen took home RMAC Offensive Player of the Week honors while Adams State’s Ahmed Bernard won on special teams.
