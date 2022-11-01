Where the good news shines
Colorado School of Mines' Michael Sprauer was named the 2022 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Academic Player of the Year on Monday.
Sprauer claims the honor following a strong regular-season campaign for the Orediggers where he netted five goals to help his team claim its sixth RMAC regular-season title in program history.
He was just as strong in the classroom and holds an impressive 3.94 grade-point average as an electrical engineering major.
The Orediggers earned a league-best three first-team selections in Sprauer, Grant Bell and Azad Iliozer, while CSU-Pueblo and Metro State each account for two honorees. Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, Regis and University of Colorado Colorado Springs round out the first team with one roster spot apiece.
("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)