Where the good news shines
A memorable year continues for Colorado School of Mines.
The Orediggers lead the LEARFIELD Directors' Cup standings, which measures the top athletic program in NCAA Division II.
Mines qualified all six of its fall sports to the NCAA championships to lead the rankings with 448 points. Mines and Wingate (N.C.) were the only Division II programs to qualify for all six fall championships.
Mines was led by a national championship for men's cross country, football's first national title game appearance, a national third-place showing for women's cross country, a run to the national quarterfinals for women's soccer, and regional qualifications for men's soccer and volleyball.
The RMAC was well-represented in the standings with CSU Pueblo in eighth and UCCS in 10th.
("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)