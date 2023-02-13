Where the good news shines

Colorado Mines track had a really good day on Saturday.

Dillon Powell reset his NCAA Division II national record in the indorr 5,000 meters at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational at Boston University.

The Orediggers competed in three events and produced new program and RMAC records as Luke Julian (mile) and Loic Somparin (3,000) joined Powell in making history. All three men ran all-time top-five performances in D-II, as well.

Running in the fast heat full of elite D-I and professional runners, Powell pushed to a massive five-second improvement on his national record set at the same meet in 2022.

Julian became the first Oredigger to break the four-minute mile barrier, resetting his program record in the event with a 3:58.62 clocking at Boston University.

Scomparin ran the fastest 3,000 meters of the winter in NCAA Division II, breaking his own program record by nearly four seconds and setting the No. 3 all-time performance in D-II history with his 7:51.84 time.

