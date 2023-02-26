Where the good news shines

Colorado School of Mines distance runner Margaux Basart was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference's Summit Award winner on Friday for the 2023 indoor track & field season.

Basart, a native of West Des Moines, Iowa, holds a 4.0 GPA while majoring in engineering physics. She is set to run in both the 5000m and the mile at RMAC Championships this weekend, and this season she has run those two events plus the 3,000, setting best times of 5 minutes and 02.94 seconds(mile), 10:52.05 (3K), and 17:32.76 (5K).

The RMAC Summit Award is presented to the undergraduate student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average (GPA) participating in the RMAC Championships.

In the event of a tie, credit hours earned are used as a tiebreaker. Basart joins fellow Mines distance runners Zoe Baker (2022) and Megan Wenham (2019) in winning the award during the indoor season.

