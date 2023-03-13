Where the good news shines

Colorado School of Mines recorded its best-ever women's team finish as the Orediggers minted five more all-Americans on Saturday at the 2023 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships in Virginia Beach, Va.

The Mines women scored 24 team points to tie for eighth, their first-ever top-10 showing, as Aryelle Wright finished fifth in the 800m in record-setting time. The men had a solid run of their own, finishing 14th with 19.5 points as Luke Julian scored a silver medal in the mile and Loic Scomparin and Hunter Potrykus found their way to the podium.

Saturday started with Potrykus in the pole vault as he earned his first career all-America honor tying for eighth. It capped an exceptional weekend for Mines vaulters that saw Hannah Miller win the women's championship and Avery Herbold finish 11th on Friday.

In the mile, Julian contended to the finish to take the silver medal in 4:07.71, his milestone 10th career all-America award.

Wright became the first Oredigger woman to stand on the podium in the 800m, breaking her program record for the second straight day and third time this season to take fifth in 2:07.60.

For the weekend, the Orediggers had 15 all-Americans (eight first-team), two national champions.