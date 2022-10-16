Where good news shines
The Selection Committee of the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame voted multi-sport standout Vincent Jackson to its five-member 2023 class.
Jackson, who passed away on Feb. 15, 2021, was as star at every level. He had a great high-school career at Widefield in Colorado Springs before moving on to Northern Colorado where he became school's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, kick return yards, punt return yards and receiving touchdowns.
He was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 2005 and his NFL career was also full of honors and accolades. The receiver went to the Pro Bowl three times, topped 1,000 yards receiving six times and scored 57 touchdowns.
Jackson was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year, and in 2015 he received the USAA Salute to Service Award.
After football, Jackson started the his Action 83 Foundation which focuses on supporting military families, largely through education and promoting the all-around well-being of kids.
The 58th Annual 2023 Hall of Fame Banquet is set to take place April 26 at the Hilton Denver City Center.
