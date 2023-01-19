Where the good news shines
The year 2022 was a banner one for Colorado hockey — at all levels of the game.
Three teams brought home titles and all three are set to be honored.
The Colorado Avalanche, the University of Denver and Denver East High School will be among those honored at the 58th annual Colorado Sports Hall of Fame induction and awards banquet April 26 at the Hilton Denver City Center (1701 California St.).
The selection committee of the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame named the Avs, Pioneers and Angels winners of the King of the Hill Award.
The selection committee also chose standout Avs defenseman Cale Makar as the professional athlete of the year, Colorado School of Mines' John Matocha (football) and CSU-Pueblo's Yasmine Hernandez (cross country/track & field) college athletes of the tear, and Pomona's Daniel Cardenas (wrestling) and Lauren Betts of Grandview (basketball) high school athletes of the year.
Cyclist, skier and ambassador for various causes Hanna Joy Atkinson of Special Olympics Colorado will be the recipient of the athlete with disabilities award.
The Kings of the Hill, Makar and the other 2022 Athletes of the Year will be honored at the 2023 banquet along with the newest Colorado Sports Hall of Fame inductees: George Karl, Evie Dennis and the late Demaryius Thomas, Vincent Jackson and Jimmie Heuga.
