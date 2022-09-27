Where the good news shines
Three cheers for the Colorado Veterans Project.
Just not on its backswing.
The second annual “Let Freedom Swing” charity golf tournament raised $33,268 for the Colorado Veterans Project, a nonprofit based in Golden that raises awareness and funds for local military veterans and veterans organizations. Past benefactors include “Stripes to Bars,” which helps veterans earn flight certificates, and “Healing Warriors,” which helps vets recover.
The CVP tournament was played at Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton, so everybody won.
—Paul Klee