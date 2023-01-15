Where the good news shines
Coach JR Payne's CU Buffs keep taking down ranked opponents at the CU Events Center.
After upsetting then No. 8 Utah last week, the Buffs knocked off another ranked Pac-12 team on Friday. This time it was No. 14 Arizona.
Colorado (14-3, 4-1 Pac-12) has won back-to-back games against ranked opponents for the first time since beating No. 21 Wyoming and No. 20 Vanderbilt in the 2007-08 season. Friday's win was CU's ninth win over a top-25 program under Payne.
Frida Formann went 5-for-8 from the 3-point line and finished with a season-high 23 points. Quay Miller had 13 points and Arizona transfer Aaronette Vonleh chipped in 12 points.
"I'm so happy, so proud and so many different people stepped up in huge key moments," Payne said after the win.
Colorado will have some unplanned rest as Sunday's game against Arizona State was canceled. The Buffs will next be in action on Jan. 20, taking on California in Berkeley.
