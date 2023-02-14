Where good news shines

The Legend legend is shining for the Boston Celtics.

Good timing, too.

Derrick White, a graduate of Legend High in Parker, was named the NBA's Eastern Conference player of the week Monday. The Celtics guard averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds over a four-game heater.

Boston went 4-0, owns the NBA’s best record and is the betting favorite to win the NBA title.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

White’s first career weekly honor comes at an opportune time. Friday night, White will be inducted into Legend High's athletics hall of fame during a ceremony at the Centennial League program's gymnasium.

Legend hosts Regis Jesuit at 7 pm.

White starred at UCCS and CU-Boulder and was drafted by the Spurs at No. 29 overall in 2017.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)