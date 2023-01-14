Where good news shines

One of the great occasions in Colorado golf happens next week.

The Evans Scholars committee meets Thursday to interview 14 high school candidates for the next class of youth caddies to enroll at CU-Boulder. Recipients earn a $100,000 scholarship covering tuition and housing at CU.

And you know what’s cool about the 2023 class?

Ten of the 14 candidates are girls, a testament to the growth of the caddy industry among girls.

The 14 candidates caddy out of seven courses around the state: The Broadmoor, Denver Country Club, Cherry Hills Country Club, CommonGround, Green Valley Ranch, Rolling Hills and Meridian.

The Western Golf Association and the great amateur “Chick” Evans established the Evans Scholars Foundation in 1930. Over 1,000 caddies currently are enrolled at 21 universities. The Colorado chapter was founded in 1967 and currently houses around 60 caddies at CU.

Evans Scholars candidates are chosen based on academics, caddying record, character and financial need. Learn more at the Western Golf Association website (www.wgaesf.org).