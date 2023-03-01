Where good news shines

Maybe you remember Hunter Maldonado from his days as a basketball star at Vista Ridge.

Mountain West fans will never forget him.

Maldonado, a sixth-year senior at Wyoming, set the Mountain West's all-time assists record in an 80-71 upset of Nevada Monday in Laramie. He had 11 assists to make it 625 career assists.

Further, the 23-year-old Maldonado passed the great Jimmer Fredette for second in scoring in league games with 1,200 career points. Over his last nine games, nearing the end of a 155-game college career, Maldonado averaged 20 points, nearly seven above his career scoring average.

"Special player," Wyoming coach Jeff Linder told The Denver Gazette. "Special man."

Maldonado was the first prospect to earn a scholarship offer from Wyoming (9-20, 4-13) in the Class of 2017, long ago. He won't be forgotten in Laramie — and now his name is in the Mountain West record book.

