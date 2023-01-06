Where the good news shines

Colorado's own Sophia Smith was named the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year on Friday.

The Fossil Ridge High School grad led the national team with 11 goals and started in a team-high 17 matches.

The 22-year-old Smith, who was born in Windsor, is the youngest player to win the award since Mia Hamm won it, also at 22, in 1994. Smith is also the youngest player to lead the United States in scoring since Hamm had 10 goals in 1993.

Smith, who plays for the Portland Thorns, was also named the National Women's Soccer League Most Valuable Player after scoring 14 goals in 18 regular-season matches. She scored for the Thorns in the league's title game.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)