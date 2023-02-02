Where the good news shines

Not all the college football excitement takes place in Boulder.

While everything Coach Prime is doing at CU has fans thrilled, CSU coach Jay Norvell and the Rams are striving for a bounce back season as well.

And that task begins on March 21 with spring practice.

Spring practices and the Green vs. Gold spring game will once again remain completely open to fans for the duration of spring practice, a protocol introduced by Novell since arriving in For Collins.

The Rams went 3-9 last season, but Norvell has said the team is ready to take the next step this season with more experience and a strong recruiting class ranked first in the Mountain West

And the Buffs and Rams renew their rivalry in Boulder on Sept. 16.

