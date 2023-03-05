Where the good news shines

The Colorado State men's basketball honored its seniors with a high-scoring 92-84 win on Friday against New Mexico in Fort Collins.

The four seniors celebrated were Isaiah Stevens, John Tonje, James Morrs and Nick Bassett.

Three of the four saw the typical action they see on a nightly basis to close out their time on Moby's hardwood floor, while Bassett got one last hurrah in the closing seconds.

"Great night for our guys and the program," CSU coach Niko Medved said. "I've been asking of these guys a lot, and it's not easy to do it every day like they do. We've been playing better down the stretch but just not ending up on top, but tonight we did."

Patrick Carter also registered his 2,000 points combined between his time at CSU and Hillsdale.

The Rams now head to the Mountain West Tournament which is set to begin Wednesday in Las Vegas.

