The CSU Rams men's golf team had a great final round as they shot a 9-under, 279 in the final round of the National Invitational Tournament in Tucson, Ariz., to vault the Rams to eighth place.

Three Rams finished the day under par in Davis Bryant, Christoph Bleier and Connor Jones. A fourth shot even-par in Rasmus Hjelm.

Bryant had the best round of the day for CSU with a 4-under, 68 to push him to 9-under for the tournament and a tie for fourth finish. Each round of the tournament he improved by a stroke going 70, 69, 68.

Colorado State returns to action March 27-28 at The Duck hosted by Oregon at the Eugene Country Club.