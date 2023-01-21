Where the good news shines

In conjunction with UCHealth, the Fight Like a Ram program returns for the fourth season to Colorado State men's and women's basketball. This year CSU and UCHealth partner to recognize and honor Northern Colorado cancer patients.

Players from both teams will don jerseys with the name of one of the Cancer Warriors on the back instead of their standard name as a part of the initiative.

Colorado State's women's Fight Like a Ram game is slated for Saturday against UNLV at 1 p.m. and the men's game will be on Feb. 4 against Utah State at 6 pm.

Along with the gameday recognition, both programs will take part in a hospital visit, a special zoom call with the Cancer Warriors and a meet and greet at a practice.

"The Fight Like a Ram event has been a very meaningful event for our program," CSU men's coach Niko Medved said. "Our guys take great pride in representing the Cancer Warriors on their jerseys, they know they are playing for something that is bigger than themselves or CSU. Fight Like a Ram is a great way to support and connect with our community. We are thrilled to be able to do it again this season."

